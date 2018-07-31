Police reports

• Damage estimated at $3,700, caused by spray paint and scratching, was discovered to a vehicle on Grace Street Friday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The incident occurred at the home of Arlin Daniel Sechrist, where his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup received damage that targeted a bed cover with a hydraulic lift and a metallic wheel and rubber tire in addition to the vehicle itself.

• Also Friday, two vehicles were found damaged at a home on Cherry Street from a “stain” being thrown on the hoods of the Nissan Altima and Chevrolet Colorado owned by residents Kenneth Gerhardt Goetzke and Colleen K. Goetzke. The damage totaled $1,400.

• Shasta Nicole Holder, 27, of 1421 Fancy Gap Road, No. 16, was charged with disorderly conduct and communicating threats on July 25 after an incident at Blu-Vue Motel in which she allegedly cursed and threatened Terry Bramle. Holder was confined in the Surry County Jail, with no bond figure listed, and slated for a Sept. 20 District Court appearance.

• A larceny was discovered on July 21 at the home of Kathryn Roach Martin on Newsome Street, where a multi-colored flag of 4-by-3 feet and a 5-foot flag stand were stolen from the front porch. The loss was put at $25.

• Terry Chantler Mitchell, 35, of 371 Walker Road, Elkin, was charged with disorderly conduct on July 20 at the Happy Hours bar and nightclub on North Andy Griffith Parkway. Mitchell, who was encountered by police during a fight call at that establishment, allegedly threatened and cursed another party involved. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in District Court on Tuesday.

Mitchell also was scheduled to be in court on Monday for other charges from a June 12 arrest. He was charged with four counts of failure to appear in court to face: driving while license revoked, reckless driving, no vehicle registration and no car insurance. He was given a $300 secured bond at that time.

Then on July 21 (the day after the bar arrest) Pilot Mountain police issued him a citation for driving while license revoked through that town.

• Daniel Lee Tate, 28, of 105 Campfire Lane, was arrested on July 21 at Sheetz after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle call and found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle which had been issued in Stokes County on June 21. Tate also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia during his arrest. He was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 30.

• Police were told on July 20 that a license tag, number FD93486, was missing from an Acura Legend owned by Mount Airy Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram which was taken to Modern Auction in King. The plate was securely on the car when leaving Mount Airy and it is not known if the tag was still secure upon arriving at the other location.