Sheppard tapped for United Fund campaign

A local business leader with long-standing roots in Surry County and extensive involvement in the community will lend his expertise to the United Fund of Surry for the upcoming campaign.

Will Sheppard, president of Surry Chemicals Inc., has been named as the 2018-19 United Fund of Surry Campaign Chair. In this role, Sheppard will lead the effort to raise $475,000 in Surry County this fall.

“As a person who grew up in Surry County and is now running a business and raising a family here, we believe that Will is an excellent representative to carry our message that we are Better Together,” the United Fund said in announcing Sheppard’s selection. “By funding and supporting the network of agencies in our area, we are not only improving the lives of those directly served, but every family in our community.”

Sheppard and his wife, Christie, have been married for 13 years. They live in Mount Airy, raising their children, Anne Rachel, who is 9, and Pennson, 5.

Sheppard was raised in Pilot Mountain and graduated from East Surry High School, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 545. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2001 with a degree in management and society and returns often for Tar Heel football games.

“Will is a very active member of the community,” the United Fund statement said. He is an elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy, serves on the Board of Directors of the Surry Arts Council, and is on the Board of Directors for Mount Airy Downtown. He also enjoys coaching tee-ball and softball for Reeves Community Center.

“It is my honor to chair this year’s campaign and I look forward to working closely with the board as well as reaching out to the member agencies, individual donors, and local companies. Being a Boy Scout and serving on the board of the Surry Arts Council, I understand the impact the UFOS campaign has and I am eager to get started with what I believe will be a great year of fundraising.

“I also look forward to extending the reach of this campaign to all of Surry County as the benefits of the UFOS stretch county-wide.”

“Will’s leadership, our supportive donor base, and Surry County workforce is a recipe for the best campaign yet,” said Merry Craig Boaz, executive director of the United Fund.

The United Fund 2018-19 campaign kicks off Saturday and will run through March 31.