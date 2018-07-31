Heavy rain washes away Sparger Road

Heavy rain on Monday night washed out a local road, closing it to traffic until repairs are completed.

“There’s a 20-foot opening in the road,” said Ricky Ashburn, transportation supervisor for the Department of Transportation (DOT). “Rain,” he said regarding the caused of the damage. “So much rain.”

Ashburn was speaking about a section of Sparger Road, approximately 1.2 miles from Highway 89.

A 117-inch double pipe runs under that section of road, according to Ashburn. (Each of two pipes is 117-inches in diameter.)

“The pipe couldn’t handle the water, and it began eating out the road,” he said of the torrents of water that first ate away the shoulder of the road and then carried off the 20-foot section of pavement itself. The pipe was not damaged. It simply couldn’t handle the deluge of water, and the road washed away from around it.

“We started working at 9 a.m.,” said Ashburn, “but this won’t be fixed until Thursday or Friday.”

In the meantime, Beamer Road is being used as the detour. Ashburn said, the detour is marked on both the Highway 89 and Piper’s Gap sides. The washed-out section of road is 1.2 miles from Hwy. 89. Residents within the detour area all have access to their property.

Ashburn said that a farmer whose property adjoins the washout told him this is the first time in 30 years water has come across the road.

DOT workers access damage to Sparger Road where a 20-foot section of road washed away Monday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_image-1-1.jpg DOT workers access damage to Sparger Road where a 20-foot section of road washed away Monday night. Dawn Bagale | The News Water crossing Sparger Road washed away a section of the roadway. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_image-2-1.jpg Water crossing Sparger Road washed away a section of the roadway. Dawn Bagale | The News

By Bill Colvard [email protected]

