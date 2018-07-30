Nurse aide students complete work

A number of area students completed their Nurse Aide work at Surry Community College recently. Those students took courses at the Dobson class, as well as in Pilot Mountain, Elkin, and in Yadkinville.
SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year.
Nurse Aide I and Nurse Aide II are taught through the college’s Corporate and Continuing Education Division, while similar courses are offered through the Curriculum Division as a prerequisite for students pursuing the Associate Degree Nursing or Practical Nursing degrees. Curriculum classes are identified as NAS 101 Nursing Assistant I or NAS 102 Nursing Assistant II.
The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-192 hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.
The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for a fee of $24.
In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.
Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at the college. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $55 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $12.50 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.
New students must register in person by visiting J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at (336) 386-3423 or [email protected] Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.
Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class was instructed by Luann Brown, RN, BSN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. Those completing the class include, front row, from left, Daisy Garcia, Jolissa Rodriguez, and Yannelia Lopez of Mount Airy; back row, Britani Antunez of Dobson, Karson Norman of Ararat, Leah York of Elkin, and Leticia Villasenor of Dobson.
Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant II, instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN on Surry’s campus in Dobson, recently concluded for the year. Those graduating were, from left, Destiny Gardner of Jonesville, Diana Ledezma of Pilot Mountain, and Kiera Hatcher of Mount Airy.
Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I class instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson recently finished. Those completing the course work include, from left, front, Grace Pittman of Elkin, Brianna Overby of Pilot Mountain, Heather Wagoner of Sparta, Jennifer Cabrera-Martinez of Mount Airy, Jennifer Doggett of Mount Airy, Kaitlyn Beard of Elkin and Sydney Starn of Mount Airy; back, Katie Moncus of Yadkinville, Kayla James of Dobson, Lexi Brown of Hamptonville, Christian Mayes of Dobson, Cynthia Ramirez-Montoya of Mount Airy, Ashley Bottoms of Ararat, and Jacqueline Salazar of Hamptonville.
Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class, instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson, recently finished. Those completing the work include, from left, front, Michelle Ryan of Dobson, Crystal Hinson of Yadkinville, Heather Pierce of Lawsonville, Trinity Thompson of Ararat, Haley Lilly of Mount Airy; back row, Logan Lynch of Dobson, Erika Watson of Westfield, Amber Abernethy of Mount Airy, Jaritza Urquiza of Mount Airy, Kathleen Gray of King, Amanda Barker of Sparta, and Rachael Worster of Boonville.
Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide II class, instructed by Mary Holt, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson, recently concluded. Those finishing the work included, from left,Scarlett Adams of Sparta, Tiffany Epperson of Pinnacle, Kaelin Harp of Mount Airy, Summer Harp of Mount Airy, Ava Key of Dobson, Dawn Perkins of Winston-Salem, Nancy Royal of State Road, Dami Johnson of Pilot Mountain, Krystle Hardy of Lowgap, Amairani Bravo of Dobson, and Kayla Bryant of Thurmond.
Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN on Surry’s campus in Dobson recently finished. Among those completing the work were, from left, Nikki Tate of Lowgap, Chyna Bingman of Mount Airy, Jessica Johnson of Mount Airy, Marbella Ramirez of Dobson, Brandy Collins of Pilot Mountain, Amy Leigh Kunkel of Mount Airy, Samantha Williams of Mount Airy, Kristin Apple of Mount Airy, Star Burton of Dobson, and Josea Phipps of Dobson.