Nurse aide students complete work

A number of area students completed their Nurse Aide work at Surry Community College recently. Those students took courses at the Dobson class, as well as in Pilot Mountain, Elkin, and in Yadkinville.

SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year.

Nurse Aide I and Nurse Aide II are taught through the college’s Corporate and Continuing Education Division, while similar courses are offered through the Curriculum Division as a prerequisite for students pursuing the Associate Degree Nursing or Practical Nursing degrees. Curriculum classes are identified as NAS 101 Nursing Assistant I or NAS 102 Nursing Assistant II.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-192 hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for a fee of $24.

In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at the college. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $55 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $12.50 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by visiting J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at (336) 386-3423 or [email protected] Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.