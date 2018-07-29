Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

July 30

“South Pacific,” Andy Griffith Playhouse, Sunday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m., $15 admission. Set in an island paradise during World War II, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” tells two parallel love stories, threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war.

July 30 – August 3

Dance Camp, Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, $35 for Surry Arts Council members, $45 for non-members. Instructor Shelby Coleman will lead campers through an introduction to ballet, hip hop, jazz, modern, lyrical, and theatrical dance. Ages 3-5 meet 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; ages 6-11 meet 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and ages 12-18 meet 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

August 3

Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot perform at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m., $15 or Annual Pass.

Movies this week

Tag (R), Historic Earle Theatre, $7, Sunday, July 29 at 4 and 7 p.m., Monday, July 30 at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, August 1 at 7 p.m. A small group of former classmates organize an elaborate, annual game of tag that requires some to travel all over the country.

***

And don’t forget our on-going programs:

Golden Notes (Community Chorus), Tuesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10). This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the Arts Council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) youth music lessons, Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Fiddle and Mandolin; 6:15-6:45 p.m. Guitar and Banjo, Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome! Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8 (includes admission to Andy Griffith Museum). WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 a.m., produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surrryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.