Local musicians do well in Alleghany competition

Mount Airy’s Slate Mountain Ramblers recently took the top prize in the Old Time Band competition held at the Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention

The Mount Airy entry not only took first place in that category, but a couple of its members did well in individual competition.

The band’s Richard Bowman finished second in the Old Time fiddle competition while Marsha Todd was third in the old time banjo contest and the two of them combined to claim the top spot in the bluegrass fiddle and banjo duet. Todd also was second in the senior dance category.

Other local residents who placed in the competition include Chester Shelton of Mount Airy who was fourth in the harmonica; Tommy Nichols of Mount Airy finishing first in vocals while Cana, Virginia’s Bruce Mosely took fourth in that category; Pilot Mountain’s Austin Simmons was fourth in dobro; Danny Boyd of Ararat, Virginia was fourth in bluegrass banjo while Madison Fain of Ararat, Virginia was fourth in junior mandolin and Darrius Flowers of Pilot Mountain was second in junior dance. Two-year-0ld Malyn Todd of Mount Airy claimed a ribbon in the children’s dance event.

All totaled, there were 208 individuals and 28 bands competing in the event.

The convention was held Friday and Saturday, July 20 and 21 at the Alleghany Fairgrounds in Sparta. It is hosted each July by the Sparta-Alleghany Fire Department as a fundraiser.

The winners of each category, listed beginning with first place:

Bluegrass Band – Bad Ridge, Wise, Va.; Destination Bluegrass Band, Mocksville; Coyote Ugly, Kingsport, Tenn.; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Clemmons; and Elijah Creek Band, Troutman

Old Time Band – Slate Mountain Ramblers, Mount Airy; Karlie Keepfer and Smokey Holler, Sparta; Gap Civil, Sparta; Haywood Billy Goats, Raleigh; and Brushy Mountain Buddies, Taylorsville

Junior Band – Sassafras Sisters, Olympia, Wa.; Wyld Fern, Mocksville; One Fret Over, Salisbury; 3 Strings, Elk Creek, Va.; Tree House Bandits Sporting Good Attitudes; Laurel Springs

Old Time Fiddle – Andrew Small, Pittsboro; Richard Bowman, Mount Airy; Lucas Pasley, Sparta; Anissa Burnett, Boone N.C.; Erika Testerman, Lansing

Bluegrass Fiddle – Ruth Shumway, West Jefferson; Jacob Turnbill, Boiling Springs; John Hofmann, Thomasville; Jim Shoemaker, Troutman; Chris Martin, Wirtz, Va.

Junior Fiddle – Asa Nelson, Zionville; Cheyenne Grantham, Boones Mill, Va.; Annie Davis, Olympia, Wa.; Rebekah Glover, Lynchburg, Va.; and Grace Bemus, Salisbury

Bluegrass Banjo – Ronny Harrison, Woodlawn, Va.; Danny Bowers, Winston-Salem; Gary Webb, Max Meadows, Va.; Danny Boyd, Ararat, Va.; Mike Mullins, Bristol, Tenn.

Old Time Banjo – Jared Boyd, Independence, Va.; Trish Fore, Galax, Va.; Marsha Todd, Mount Airy; Madison Shepherd, Jefferson; Chris Johnson, Sparta

Junior Banjo – Stewart Werner, Rocky Mount, Va.; Ethan Pardue, Sparta; Hazel Pasley, Sparta

Guitar – Greg Wilson, Fries, Va.; Nick Wietzenfeld, Roanoke, Va.; Lucas White, La Vergne, Tenn.; Brandon Graybeal, West Jefferson; Guy Ferguson, Moneta, Va.

Junior Guitar – Gabe Bemus, Salisbury; Gavin Woodruff, Ennice; Brant Wimmer, Mocksville; Ethan Wagoner, Yadkinville; Dawson Richardson, Elk Creek, Va.

Bass Fiddle – Marty Miller, Barren Springs, Va.; Jamie Stacy, Grundy, Va.; John Fogelman, Burlington; Ben Silcox, Riner, Va.; Bryan Osborne, Boone

Junior Bass – Katie McLeod, Yulee, Fla.; Lincoln Moore, Kernersville

Mandolin – Matt Stacy, Grundy, Va.; Randy Williard, Boonville; Austin Tate, Marion, Va.; Connor Lambert, Troutman; Arnie Solomon, Pleasant Garden

Junior Mandolin – Elijah Moore, Kernersville; Emily Glover, Lynchburg, Va.; Zack Wingate, Independence, Va.; Madison Fain, Ararat, Va.; Emma Bowlin, Laurel Springs

Dulcimer – Lois Hornbostel, Bryson City; Ehukai Teves, Bryson City; Phyllis Gaskins, Bridgewater, Va.; John Renwick, Charlotte; Diane Parker, Galax, Va.

Dobro – Keith Aiken, Henderson; Charlie Milliron, Rocky Mount; Robert Ellis, Mocksville; Dave Fox, Galax, Va.; Austin Simmons, Pilot Mountain

Autoharp – JoAnn Redd, Galax, Va.; Bobbi Roberts, Galax, Va.; Vickie Boyd, Laurel Fork, Va.; Virgil Adams, Galax, Va.; Lois R. Shumaker, Olin

Harmonica – Glen Zuhlke, Galax, Va.; Paul Hiatt, High Point; Wayne Childress, High Point; Chester Shelton, Mount Airy

Vocal – Tommy Nichols, Mount Airy; Julie Johnson, Union Grove; Keith Souther, Mocksville; Karlie Keepfer, Sparta Bruce Mosley, Cana, Va.

Vocal Duet – Jamie Stacy and Matt Stacy, Grundy, Va.; Anissa Burnett and Kathleen Burnett, Boone; Ash Watkins and Andrew Small, Pittsboro; Boyd Hulin and Keith Souther, Mocksville; Beverly Horton and Tommy Nichols, Kingsport, Tenn.

Old Time Fiddle/Banjo Duet – Ruth Shumway and Jared Boyd, West Jefferson; Joe McDuff and Willow Dillon, Boone; Lucas Pasley and Chris Johnson, Sparta; Chris Testerman and Karlie Keepfer, Lansing; Lenke Pasley and Hazel Pasley, Sparta

Bluegrass Fiddle/Banjo Duet – Richard Bowman and Marsha Todd, Mount Airy; Jacob Turnbill and Greg Deal, Boiling Springs; Stewart Werner and Chris Martin, Rocky Mount, Va.; Lake Carver and Brant Wimmer, Mocksville

Senior Dance – Becky Boyd, Martinsville, Va.; Marsha Todd, Mount Airy; Cherie Compton, Ferrum, Va.; Madison Shepherd, Jefferson; Fred “the Stomper” White, Independence, Va.

Junior Dance – Asa Nelson, Zionville; Darrius Flowers, Pilot Mountain; Hazel Pasley, Sparta; Talmage Pasley, Sparta; Jeremy Bower, West Jefferson

Children’s Dance (age 8 and younger, everybody gets a ribbon) – Jayden Shepherd, 4, Jefferson; Malyn Todd, 2, Mount Airy; Kierra Vicente, 6, Virginia Beach, Va.