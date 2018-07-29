Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Brian Glenn Snow, age 33, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony larceny, felony possess methamphetamine and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Crystal Nicole Cook, 37, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule IV controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Curtis gray Porter, 55, a black male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony indecent liberties with a minor.

• Mandy Nester, 35, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Larry M. Linville, a white male, 44, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Eleazar Rodriguez, a white male, 36, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Heather S. Blevins, a white female, 29, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Eric J. Nichols, a white male, 32, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.