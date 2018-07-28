SCC to hold mushroom growing classes

Surry Community College is offering two upcoming garden workshops at The Pilot Center as a part of the center’s ongoing horticulture series.

A workshop about growing mushrooms will be held on Monday, July 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition, another workshop called “You are the Monitor” will be held on Monday, Aug, 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. Both workshops will be held at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain.

The mushroom workshop will feature guest Erin Wheeler from Borrowed Land Farms who will demonstrate how to inoculate and grow mushrooms. Various varieties of mushrooms and their usages will be discussed.

Students attending the “You are the Monitor” workshop will focus on how to monitor their gardens for moisture, pests and diseases. A discussion on harvesting and preserving vegetables by using a dehydrator and the canning process will be included.

Registration and payment of $10 are required for each workshop. The class may be available free through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For more information, call (336) 386-3618. To follow the horticulture program on Facebook and Instagram, follow @surryhorticulture.