Local man busted in child porn sting

A Surry County man has been arrested as part of a sting operation between two counties targeting child pornography.

In the first of what could be multiple dominoes to fall, law enforcement from two counties made an arrest early Friday morning at 128 Lassie Lane, off Red Brush Road southwest of Mount Airy.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said a search warrant was executed at the residence around 7:30 a.m., based off cooperation between detectives in his department and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. That raid resulted in the arrest of Walter Clifton Wood, age 42, of that address.

The sheriff’s office is giving few details about the case at this time as it is an active, ongoing investigation and further arrests are expected in both counties.

In similar cases in the past, police agencies have tracked down secret websites where people go to share child porn. Then the officers track the IP addresses back to individual homes. In those cases, a search warrant not only looked for physical photos, but also digital images saved to desktop and laptop computers and portable electronic devices.

All that Sheriff Combs felt comfortable saying on Friday was, “During the search, detectives located multiple pornographic images that were determined to be child pornography — which led to the arrest of Walter Clifton Wood, age 42, who lived at that address.”

“Mr. Wood has been charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor,” said Combs. “He is currently confined in the Surry County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.”

Wood has a number of criminal convictions, though not accessible Friday indicated crimes related to child pornography.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Wood was convicted of larceny in 2012. In 2009 he was convicted of two counts of possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, no car inspection, no car insurance and no vehicle registration.

In 2007 he was convicted of larceny, larceny of gas, driving while license revoked, no car insurance, resisting an officer and assault on an officer.

In 2001 he was convicted of possession of a Schedule VI drug, two counts of driving without a license, two counts of driving without valid registration, and he has his license revoked.

From the archives of The News, a December 2010 police report shows Wood being arrested on a charge felony obtaining property by false pretense.

The sheriff asks that anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation please contact Sgt. Adam Luffman with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8942.

Wood https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Walter-Clifton-Wood.jpg Wood

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.