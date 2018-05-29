The Embers in concert Thursday

The 2018 Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series brings another musical act to the stage on Thursday evening.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.