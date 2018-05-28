Teen’s assault linked to underage drinking party

DOBSON — A May 20 assault that resulted in a local teen being hospitalized in intensive care has been linked to an after-prom party where authorities say alcohol was provided to underage persons.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has been busy in recent days investigating both incidents, which occurred at a residence at 144 W. Old McKinney Road, Mount Airy. That location is near the interchange of Interstate 74 and U.S. 601 in the vicinity of Piedmont Triad West Corporate Park.

Just before 3 a.m. on May 20, Surry County authorities received a report of an assault occurring at the residence, identified as that of Melinda Beth Creed, 42.

At the time officers obtained this information, the male victim was already being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service.

He has been identified, unofficially, as Nathan Marion, 19, of Mount Airy. “We didn’t release it,” Chief Deputy Lauren Osborne of the Surry Sheriff’s Office explained Monday regarding the name. “But his mother has come forward and released that.”

The investigation determined that some of those attending the party on West Old McKinney Road where the assault occurred were under the age of 21 and allegedly were given/allowed to consume alcoholic beverages by the property owner, Creed.

The youth who was injured is said to have been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Winston-Salem hospital with head trauma.

Unconfirmed reports, via social media, state that Marion was assaulted at the party by five other individuals, one of whom allegedly is a 25-year-old MMA (mixed martial arts) competitor who dropped Marion on his head.

The severely beaten victim was left unconscious at an apartment complex near Walmart before being transported to the hospital by the EMS, based on those reports.

Osborne, the chief deputy, said Monday that at last report, Marion was out of intensive care. “It’s my understanding he’s still in the hospital.”

A Facebook posting Sunday night by the youth’s mother, Wendy Marion, detailed a visit to him there earlier that day. “Good to see him smile, still got a long way to go,” she wrote, asking that well-wishers “still keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Investigation continues

Meanwhile, the Surry Sheriff’s Office has released only scant details regarding its ongoing investigation in the assault case, with Osborne citing a need to avoid supplying any information that might jeopardize its prosecution.

This included declining Monday to specify the number of individuals who are persons of interest in the alleged attack. “That’s something I can’t answer,” Osborne said.

He said more information on the investigation is expected to be released later this week.

Osborne added that one holdup has been the inability to interview Nathan Marion about what happened until he was sufficiently recovered.

While Melinda Beth Creed is accused of alcohol-related violations, she is not a suspect in the assault. “She was the one holding the party and that’s what she’s charged with,” Osborne said of those offenses.

Creed is facing 17 violations in all, including three counts each of giving a malt beverage/unfortified wine to a person under 21 and selling a malt beverage/unfortified wine to a person under 21; five counts of an overage person aiding/abetting possession of alcohol; and two counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, selling a fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage to a person under 21 and giving fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage to a person under 21.

The woman was served with warrants on the charges last Wednesday and held in the Surry County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on July 17.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

