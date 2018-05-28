SCC honors paramedic graduates

Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Paramedic Program, which follows the National EMS Educational Standards and is approved by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services.

The paramedic graduation was held May 11 on the SCC campus in Dobson. Graduates are: Chricynthiah Davis of Winston-Salem; Desiree Myers of Woodlawn, Virginia; Audra Thomas of Stuart, Virginia; Andrew Wallace of Rural Hall; Tyler Hill of King; Alek Fargis of Dobson; and Crystal Crews of Pfafftown; Ethan Ayers of Cana, Virginia; Hunter Odum, Ararat, Virginia; Abigail Childress of Olin; Zachary Murphy of Mount Airy; Andrew Utt of Hillsville, Virginia; Jason Cass of Union Grove; and Ryan Adkins of Galax, Virginia.

Students enrolled in the paramedic program put in more than 1,200 hours of class time including 700 hours of clinical study in order to prepare to serve their communities in emergency situations. Graduates have the choice to take either the N.C. State Exam or National Registry, and most graduates decided to take both tests. This class is also some of the first in the state to take the new N.C. Paramedic Computer Based Exam.

A special and inaugural award was presented during the graduation. The Kirk R. Killon, EMS Star of Life Award was created by Surry Community College staff to recognize a student who showed extraordinary dedication to knowledge and exemplary professionalism in the field of emergency medical services in honor of Kirk Killon, former director of the college’s Emergency Medical Services Program, who was in attendance and presented the award to Zachary Murphy.

San Juan Timmons, Central Regional educational specialist from the N.C. Office of EMS, was the guest speaker. Special guests included: College Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education Dr. George Sappenfield, Emergency Medical Programs Director Vickie Mounce-Ramey, and Emergency Medical Programs Coordinator Kenneth Vaught.

Graduates and those in attendance were treated to a video presentation compiled of photos and videos of the students throughout their journey to becoming paramedics.

Class representatives Zachery Murphy and Andrew Utt spoke on behalf of the Class of 2018 to express gratitude for all the help they had received in accomplishing their goals and succeeding in the program along with thanking their instructors for their time and experience.

The students also addressed the challenges they overcame in order to get to graduation and expressed excitement for the future as the class begins working as paramedics.

Superlative awards were given out during the ceremony. The “Encouragement Award” was a tie between Crystal Crew and Jason Cass. Other awards are as follows: “Most Ideal Partner,” Andrew Utt; “Valedictorian,” Hunter Odum; and “Most Improved,” Alek Fargis.

The “Encouragement Award” and “Most Ideal Partner” awards were voted on by class members to recognize the student who gave the most encouragement throughout the class and who would be their ideal partner working on a medic unit in EMS. The “Valedictorian” and “Most Improved” awards were determined by highest grade and most improved grade over the entire course.

Surry Community College offers a paramedic initial course each year beginning in March. The course is designed to develop knowledge and skills for the advanced emergency care of ill or injured persons, and is approved by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services.

The principle methods of instruction include lecture, demonstrations, skills evaluations, and both hospital and field internships. Specific training areas include administration of IV fluids, advanced airway management, the administration of pre-hospital advanced life support medications, and cardiac monitoring.

Students must have successfully completed the EMT course prior to enrolling in the paramedic course. The course encompasses approximately 596 didactic hours, 250 clinical hours and 350 hours of field internship experience.

For questions about any of Surry’s Emergency Medical courses, contact Vickie Ramey, director of EMS Programs, at (336) 386-3330 or [email protected] or learn more by following the EMS Programs on Facebook @surryems.