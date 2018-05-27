Area principals finish training program

DOBSON — Two Surry County principals have completed a statewide leadership program.

Donna Bledsoe, principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary, and Dr. Shelley Goins, principal of Meadowview Magnet Middle School, recently finished their work with the Distinguished Leadership Program.

The course is a year-long leadership development program for practicing school principals designed and provided by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association and sponsored by the American Express Foundation through the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development.

The leadership program “uses a non-traditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders,” the county school system explained when announcing the two had completed the work.

”This unique cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing on-line assignments, materials and coaching in between face-to-face sessions,” said Sonia Dickerson, district director of communications.

“Principals engage in a series of authentic activities throughout the year-long experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as ‘distinguished’ school leaders,” said Dickerson.

“The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality,” said Dr. Shirley Prince, executive director of the principal’s association. “By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers.”

This program is offered in two locations — Chapel Hill and Charlotte — in order to serve principals in all eight regions of the state.

Bledsoe
Goins