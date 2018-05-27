Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals for probation violations:

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 46, a white female, wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploiting the disabled/elderly and felony larceny of a vehicle.

• Eric Eugene Benton, 47, a white male, wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for resisting public officer.

• James Henry Tate, age 27, a white male, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

• Dustin Zachary Hull, age 29, a white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on the tab at the top for absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.