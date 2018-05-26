Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy woman was arrested Wednesday on 17 misdemeanor charges stemming from her alleged providing of alcoholic beverages to underage persons, according to city police department reports. Melinda Beth Creed, 42, of 144 W. Old McKinney Road, was served with warrants on those charges by city police, which had been issued Tuesday through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Creed is accused of three counts each of giving a malt beverage/unfortified wine to a person under 21 and selling a malt beverage/unfortified wine to a person under 21; five counts of an overage person aiding/abetting possession of alcohol; and two counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, selling a fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage to a person under 21 and giving fortified wine/liquor/mixed beverage to a person under 21. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond and slated for a July 17 appearance in District Court.

• Charlotte Ann Turner, 62, of 181 Camelia Court, was charged with driving while impaired Tuesday at Cherry and South Main streets after a motor vehicle crash involving a 2014 Hyundai Tucson she was operating. Turner is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Oct. 29.

• Charles Michael Swift, 50, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 3, was charged with first-degree burglary last Saturday at a Hadley Street location in reference to a breaking and entering of a residence call. Swift was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond on the felony offense and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 11.

• Amanda Leigh Stager, 30, of 407 Pine Terrace Drive, was arrested on warrants for felony charges of identity theft and financial card fraud on May 17. The violations had been filed three days earlier through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with no other details listed. Stager was held in the county jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for a July 10 District Court appearance.

• A larceny charge was issued on May 17 against Ethan Hayzen-Douglas Carter, 23, of 33 Richards Lane, Lambsburg, Virginia. Carter is accused of stealing a weedeater battery valued at $69 from Walmart, which was recovered. The case is set for the July 18 District Court session and Carter has been banned from the store.