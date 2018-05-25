SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jesse Eugene Bates, 26, of Glade Valley, was served an order for arrest May 18 in Dobson. He was charged with several crimes including two counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, removing a store security device, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, dated April 27, for which he received a $2,000 secured bond and a June 29 court date.

He was also charged with three counts of larceny, two counts of second-degree trespassing, and possession of stolen property. The bond amount wasn’t listed for these charges, but he has a July 18 court date.

• Katherine Elizabeth Heath, 21, of Washington Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest May 19 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated May 15. She was given a $715 cash bond and a May 21 court date.

• Jeremy Kirk White, 38, of Lexington, was served an order for arrest May 20 for failure to appear in Guilford County court March 20 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $500 secured bond with a June 1 court date in High Point.

• Christopher Ryan Mash, 33, of Next Door Trail, Mount Airy, was arrested on sight at his home May 20 on a charge of assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. He was given no bond and a June 26 court date.

• Cecily Camille Morton, 28, of Crestfall Lane, Elkin, was served a criminal summons May 22 on a charge of assault and battery, dated May 3. The victim is listed as Michael Collins of Elkin. She was given a June 1 court date.

• Jessica Rachel Stanley, 30, of Springs Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest May 22 for failure to appear in court May 11 on charges of shoplifting. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 20 court date.

She also has a court appearance May 29 for the charge of possession of a Schedule IV drug and a date June 11 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer charges.

• Christopher Dean Owens, 31, of Liberty School Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest May 22 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated May 10. He was given a $1,922 cash bond and a May 24 court date.

• Michael Shane Wilson, 32, of Highland Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest May 23 for violating probation. He was given no bond and a court date the next day.

• Melissa Dawn Holifield, 33, of Boonville, was served an order for arrest May 23 for failure to appear in court March 16 for a charge of driving while license revoked and April 3 for another count of the same offense. She also was served a criminal summons charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Feb. 17. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a June 5 court date.

According to the court docket, she also faces that day charges of possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, having no vehicle inspection, no car insurance, no registration, and a fictitious or altered registration/plate.

On June 15 she is back in court for extra charges of driving while license revoked, no car insurance, no inspection, fictitious or altered registration/plate, and no registration.

On June 29 she has a date in Alamance County on a charge of driving while license revoked.

• Bruce Wayne Hall Jr., 50, of Hamptonville, was served a criminal summons on a charge of injury to property while at the courthouse May 24. The complainant is Gaylord Gentry of Mount Airy. Hall was given a June 15 court date.