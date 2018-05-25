Man dies in tractor accident

SHOALS — A tractor accident in the Shoals community has claimed the life of a southern Surry County farmer.

Winfred Lee Allen, 72, of 1959 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, was working on his farm Thursday when the incident occurred. It was called in to the Surry County emergency communications center at 12:10 p.m.

Allen was said to have been using the tractor for bush-hogging on his property at the time. A bush hog is a mowing device that hooks onto a tractor, has tires and a wide, covered turning blade that mows high grass in large open areas such as fields.

“He was mowing down a slight decline,” Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton said.

However, the accident is not believed to have directly resulted from any problem or mishap related to the machinery.

Instead, the Pinnacle farmer likely experienced a “medical emergency” while aboard the vehicle, the EMS official added Friday.

“When it occurred, the tractor curved out of control and went up an embankment,” Shelton said, and the man “came off the tractor.”

It then made contact with Allen.

“A portion of the tractor apparatus did,” according to Shelton. “He came into contact with the mowing implement.”

Allen’s wife Audrey subsequently found him and other relatives also came to the site to assist.

EMS personnel responded, but Allen was dead at the scene, Shelton said.

In addition to his wife, a daughter, Melanie Allen Wright, is among Allen’s survivors.

His funeral service is scheduled Monday at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Pinnacle.

Allen’s family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.