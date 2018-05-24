SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Cory Ralph Arrington, 27, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest May 15 for failure to appear in court May 10 on a traffic violation charge of no license plate displayed. He was given a $300 cash bond and a July 18 court date. He also faces charges that day of speeding and driving while license revoked.

According to the Surry County court docket, he also has a June 4 appearance for charges of second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering.

On June 12 he faces charges of driving while license revoked and unsafe movement in traffic. On July 17 the charges are speeding and driving while license revoked.

• Samuel Byrd, 36, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest while at the courthouse May 15. He is charged with failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of driving while license revoked, having an open container of alcohol, driving under the influence and a 30-day revocation of his license. He was given a $5,000 secured bond with a June 5 court date.

• Bradford Kyle Bowlin, 25, of Jonesville, was served a criminal summons in Elkin May 16 on a charge of larceny. The complainant was Katherine Stephens of Elkin. He was given a June 15 court date.

• Jeffery Dean Daughenbaugh, 40, of West Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant May 17 charging him with violating a restraining order for Katherine Daughenbaugh. He was given no bond and a June 15 court date.

• Timothy Ray Glass, 51, of Cool Springs Lane, was served an order for arrest May 17 for failure to appear in court July 27 in Stokes County. The original charge was not listed on the report. He was given a $6,000 secured bond and a May 18 court date in Danbury.

He has a June 11 court date in Stokes County for speeding and driving while license revoked.

• Christopher Lee Shumate, 33, of Moser Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants May 17 on charges of simple assault and violating a restraining order. The complainant is listed as Rusty Marshall of Mount Airy. Shumate was given a $1,000 secured bond and court dates of June 8 and 22.

• Nathan Alan Baucom, 27, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest May 17 in the courthouse for failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a June 4 court date.

• Jessica Marie Bullins, 31, of Lyndsey Way, Dobson, was served an order for arrest May 17 on charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and violating probation by leaving the county, all dated in April. She was given a $22,000 secured bond and a June 11 court date.

• Daniel Ray George, 32, of Winston-Salem, was served warrants in Mount Airy on May 18 on charges of larceny and violating parole. He was given no bond and a July 18 court date.

• Michael Ray Norman, 57, listed as homeless, was served a warrant in Mount Airy on May 18 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was placed in custody with a July 18 court date.

• Genevieve Margurite Clayton, 47, of Ronda, was served warrants May 18 in Dobson on charges of possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, dated April 23. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a June 13 court date.

• Joseph Lee Duncan, 25, of Pratt Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest May 18 for failure to appear in court May 4 on two counts of driving while license revoked and one count of an expired registration. He was given a $1,300 cash bond and court dates of May 24 and June 8.

• Roman Joshua Cox, 31, of Longhill Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant May 18 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense, dated May 14. He was given a $7,500 unsecured bond and a June 13 court date.

• Joel W. Casstevens, 41, of Shania Lane, State Road, was served a warrant May 18 on a charge of possession of stolen property, dated May 7. He was given a $7,500 unsecured bond and a June 6 court date.