Fire department promotions announced

A pinning ceremony was held this week at the Mount Airy Municipal Building for six city department members who have been promoted.

They include two individuals named as fire engineers, Travis King and Justin Mayes.

Four others were pinned as firefighters, Blake Markle, Logan Utt, Scott Hauck and Josh King.

“All were with us already,” Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said of how all six members rose up from within the ranks of the fire department.

The firefighters involved were elevated from part-time to full-time.

“Our part-time (members) usually provide us with a good pool of full-time candidates,” Poindexter added.

Meanwhile, Travis King and Mayes were promoted to fill fire engineer vacancies created by the resignations of Brian Emlinger, who left to take a position with the Surry County Inspections Department, and Mike McCraw. He earlier departed for a job with Moody Funeral Home.

An engineer basically is in charge of the fire truck during emergency calls.

Poindexter pointed out that Travis King has now advanced to supervisory positions with two municipal departments: fire and public works. King became a city employee in 2000 and has been with the Mount Airy Fire Department since 2012.

The promotions involved the six members moving up a notch to fill vacancies and/or replace those taking new positions in the department. In addition to the resignations of Emlinger and McCraw, openings for firefighter positions had accumulated in recent months.

“We’ve had vacancies I would say at least half the year in full-time (slots),” the chief said. “That was a priority, to get those full-time positions filled back up.”

The Mount Airy Fire Department is now at full strength, with 41 total employees including fire suppression and administration.

About 40 people attended the pinning ceremony Tuesday afternoon in council chambers of the Municipal Building.

Mayor David Rowe administered oaths to the six fire department personnel.

All five members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and City Manager Jones also attended and offered encouraging words to those promoted.

Mount Airy Department members named to new positions include, from left, Blake Markle and Logan Utt, pinned as firefighters; Travis King, pinned as fire engineer; Scott Hauck and Josh King, pinned as firefighters; and Justin Mayes, fire engineer. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Pin-this.jpg Mount Airy Department members named to new positions include, from left, Blake Markle and Logan Utt, pinned as firefighters; Travis King, pinned as fire engineer; Scott Hauck and Josh King, pinned as firefighters; and Justin Mayes, fire engineer. Submitted photo

