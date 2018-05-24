Posted on by

Holiday to affect sanitation pickups


Staff Report

Some sanitation operations in the city of Mount Airy will be affected Monday due to it being Memorial Day.

This includes no yard waste collections that day, a service typically offered every Monday. The next such pickups will occur a week later on June 4.

In addition, the commercial garbage routes normally run on Monday are to be collected on Tuesday instead.

The Monday industrial roll-off route also will be run on Tuesday.

City government offices are scheduled to be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

