Meadowview carnival rescheduled

Meadowview Magnet Middle School has rescheduled its Spring Carnival to Friday, June 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as a result of the poor weather during the originally scheduled day of May 18.

Admission is free. Advance tickets for games will be sold at a discounted price at the school during the week of May 29-June 1. Tickets will also be sold at the door on June 1.

There will be games for all ages, a principal and teacher dunking booth, themed baskets for silent auction, concessions, and vendors. Vendors include Mary Kay by Hannah Hemric, LuLaRoe by Casey Puckett, Thirty-One Gifts by Tia Goins, Paparazzi Jewelry by Sandra Burton, Corn Hole Boards by Joe and Boone Whisnant, Arts & Crafts by Erica Arnold, Wood Crafts by Susan Bondurant, and Just For You! Custom Gifts by Christy Williams.

Families and community members are invited to visit. The Spring Carnival is a fundraiser sponsored by the Meadowview Boosters to fund a school garden service learning project under the leadership of the Mustang Ambassadors. Meadowview is located at 1282 McKinney Road in Mount Airy.