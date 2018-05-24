Habitat seeks city land for houses

With the Greater Mount Airy Area Habitat for Humanity running out of land in the city for new houses, the organization is looking to municipal officials for help.

Myra Combs, local Habitat executive director, has made a formal request asking that they review land holdings of the city to identify potential building sites.

“The Greater Mount Airy Area Habitat for Humanity will be breaking ground soon on two houses in Mount Airy,” Combs stated in her request earlier this month, originally received by Commissioner Shirley Brinkley.

“These two lots are the only properties we currently own in Mount Airy,” Combs added.

“We own 11 more lots in Dobson — however, we always have families who want to live in Mount Airy.”

Combs said Wednesday that the two lots now owned in town, where the organization hopes to break ground on June 2, are located on Creed Street and Worth Street.

The Habitat for Humanity official asked that the city government identify any properties it might have which are suitable for single-family homes.

That request subsequently reached the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners as a whole, which discussed it at a meeting last Thursday night.

This led to a motion by Commissioner Steve Yokeley to direct city staff members to look for five to six acres of property for potential use by Habitat for Humanity. A parcel of that size would accommodate multiple houses, according to discussion at the meeting.

That motion was approved unanimously.

In connection with the Habitat request, a map was prepared showing numerous property owned by the municipality within its corporate limits.

This includes a large section in the area of Westwood recreation and industrial parks between U.S. 52 and North Franklin Road, and various other parcels dotting Mount Airy’s landscape.

In addition to parks, some of the land is occupied by other city facilities, including utility plants, office structures and water tanks.

The Greater Mount Airy Area Habitat for Humanity, which was launched in 1993, is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International.

Its program allows deserving families to buy homes at zero-percent interest, with their mortgage payments then used to provide other houses. Volunteer labor by persons aiding the Habitat mission and donations of money or materials support the construction process.

Each family selected for a Habitat house also donates “sweat equity” by assisting in the building of homes.

Commissioner Jim Armbrister holds a map showing various land holdings of the city of Mount Airy, some of which might be targeted for Habitat for Humanity houses.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

