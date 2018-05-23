Museum camps keep students learning

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History again has planned a full slate of youth camps for Summer 2018.

“Students lose academic ground during summer break with achievement scores often falling well below where they were at the end of the school year just 11 weeks before,” said Kate Rauhauser-Smith, director of Education and Programs, citing information from the Brookings Institution.

“Teachers then spend much of the first month back reviewing last year’s work. These losses hit especially hard in math and science according to research done by multiple organizations. Summer academic programs help combat the ‘summer slide’ and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History continues to offer a variety of programs to help.”

The camps kick off July 9-13 with Radio Waves Summer Camp for Middle and High Schoolers (grades 6-12). Participants will build a transistor radio, using soldering irons to put in place the many components required to pick up and listen to FM radio signals. They’ll tour local radio station WPAQ, learn the history of broadcast and ham radio, and, working with regional professionals and hobbyists, will study and practice techniques needed for interviewing, sports casting, production and more.

“This is the first year the museum is offering a camp for this age range and many people across the community have come together to make it possible,” said Rauhauser-Smith. “This is expected to segue into an oral history collection program at the museum for those interested.”

From July 16 until August 3, the museum has three camps scheduled for children kindergarten through fifth grade.

Mad Scientists (July 16-20) will work with oobleck, (one of the non-Newtonian fluids which blur the line between liquid and solid), learn about the effect of detergent on protein molecules, make bubbles that don’t pop and more.

During Nature Week (July 23-27), campers will make journals to record their observations. They will sprout seeds, dissect flowers, make paper, and, weather permitting, go outside to investigate the natural world around them.

Finally, they’ll be Time Travelers (July 30-Aug 3), examining the history and food, music and games of Native Americans, early European settlers, Victorian Americans, and, those really olden-day people from the 1950s.

Each camp is one week long, Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. The cost for the elementary programs, which includes crafts, activities, and snacks, is $60 per child for museum members and $70 for non-members. Radio Camp is $80 for members and $90 for non-members.

For more information or to register, contact Kate Rauhauser-Smith, Director of Education and Programs at (336) 786-4478 x228 or [email protected] or visit northcarolinamuseum.org and click on the Calendar under the Events tab.

Campers keep their learning mojo going during a previous summer camp at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. From left are Gad Delp, Kinson Haynie, James Caudill and Jacob Hill. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Summer-Camp-Kinson-Gad-James-Jacob.jpg Campers keep their learning mojo going during a previous summer camp at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. From left are Gad Delp, Kinson Haynie, James Caudill and Jacob Hill. Submitted photo Mount Airy Museum of Regional History summer camps keep kids learning (while having fun) during their summer camps. From left are Madeline Caudill, Samantha Cooke and Andie Horton. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Summer-Camp-Madeline-Samantha-Andie.jpg Mount Airy Museum of Regional History summer camps keep kids learning (while having fun) during their summer camps. From left are Madeline Caudill, Samantha Cooke and Andie Horton. Submitted photo

By Bill Colvard [email protected]

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

