Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was arrested Monday on felony hit and run and other charges involving a scooter, according to city police department reports. Shane Daniel Olson, 24, of 802 Spring St., was taken into custody on Elm Street at North Main Street and charged with felony hit and run involving serious injury, driving while impaired, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer.

Police records state that Olson, who was operating a Revolution 50cc scooter, refused to provide a blood sample, with a search warrant obtained for blood that was taken after a “brief confrontation.” Other details regarding the alleged hit and run incident were not listed. Olson was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on July 17.

• Also Monday, Sarah Ashley Hill, 33, listed as homeless, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, after she was encountered by police in the 1000 block of North Main Street during a suspicious-person investigation. Hill was jailed under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 28 court appearance.

• Joseph Dean Harris, 51, of 717 Factory St., was charged Sunday with assault on a government official and assault on a female, for which no details were listed. Harris was confined in the county jail with no bond figure listed and is to be in Surry District Court on July 23.

• A break-in was discovered Saturday at Suntan Magic on East Pine Street, which involved the theft of an undisclosed sum of money, and property valued at $650 including a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer, small safe and passport. Entry was gained by prying open a door, which received damage put at $300, with another $200 in damage occurring to a Vizio television set. Two unknown suspects are said to have committed the crime, with Crystle Dawn Norman of Lineback Road listed as a victim along with Suntan Magic.

• A second-degree trespassing charge was issued Saturday at Walmart against Alicia Michelle Atkins, 34, of 117 Phillips Farm Trail, Elkin. Atkins previously had been banned from store property. The case is set for the July 23 District Court session.