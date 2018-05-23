Cana woman charged with shooting

CANA, Va. — A Cana, Virginia, woman has been arrested on firearm and drinking charges after allegedly shooting into a Cana home on Monday.

The call was initially reported as a person being shot, but once law enforcement was on the scene, they were able to determine the bullets fired during the incident struck a wall without injuring anyone.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, deputies from his department responded to Fish Lake Road in Cana in reference to a reported gunshot wound at 2:35 p.m. Monday.

“A neighbor called stating he was three houses from the residence and heard gunshots. He walked a short distance to the residence and was met by a female, Cayla Jones, who stated that someone had been shot,” Gardner said in a press release.

“Deputy Bradley Hoffman, Deputy Josh Bowers and Chief Deputy Gary Bourne arrived on scene within five minutes of the call being placed. After an investigation was conducted by the deputies, assisted by Investigator Lt. Donnie Spangler and Investigator Bryan Felts, it was determined that nobody had been shot at the residence as the shots were fired.

“Conflicting stories were given to the deputies about the incident during the investigation, but it was determined the 9 millimeter pistol that had been fired in the basement of the home struck only the inside basement wall and not any person.”

Gardner said Cayla Rene Jones, 25, of Cana, was arrested at the scene by Deputy Josh Bowers and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and drunk in public. She is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond pending arraignment in the Carroll County General District Court.

Also assisting at the scene with the investigation were Sgt. Cody Edwards, Sgt. David Walls, Cpl. Mark Dickerson, Cpl. Rocky Dalton, and Deputy Hunter Grubb.

Jones https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_CaylaJones-1.jpg Jones