Posted on by

Bantam Rooster taking the stage Friday

,

Bantam Rooster will be performing on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.


The 2018 Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series continues on Friday with a second live performance.

Bantam Rooster will be performing on the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Bantam Rooster will be performing on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Amphitheatre-2BantamRoosterFriday.jpgBantam Rooster will be performing on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:39 pm |    

A ‘perfect’ wine festival

A ‘perfect’ wine festival
8:00 pm |    

New codes policy OK’d in split vote

New codes policy OK’d in split vote
7:51 pm |    

Budget workshop nixes vehicle fee

Budget workshop nixes vehicle fee
comments powered by Disqus