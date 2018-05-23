Best of Prep athletes honored

The Mount Airy News and its sister publications, the Stokes News, Yadkin Ripple, Elkin Tribune and Carroll County News, are pleased to present the first edition of The Best of Preps sponsored by Tri-County Orthopedics, honoring the standout performers in our five-county coverage area.

The athletes, from Mount Airy, Surry County, Elkin, as well as Stokes, Yadkin and Wilkes counties in North Carolina and Carroll County in Virginia, were honored during an awards banquet held Tuesday night.

The sports staffers convened earlier this month and chose the top athlete in each of 12 men’s and 10 women’s sports offered by the various schools in the region, along with the top male and female coaches, the best overall male and female student-athlete, and the top cheerleader and band performer in the area. Awards were also given for outstanding community service by an athlete and for the best comeback from adversity such as injury or illness.

The winners, along with their parents and coaches, were invited to an awards ceremony that took place on Tuesday evening in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church in Mount Airy. Plaques were awarded to the standouts in each sport, and trophies were handed out to other award winners. All winners also received a personalized letter recognizing their achievement.

The awards were sponsored by area businesses, with Tri-County Orthopedics serving as the Premier sponsor.

Next week a special section will be included in the newspaper, including photographs of the 28 athletes and coaches, along with award sponsors.