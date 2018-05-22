Fantastic Shakers to play Thursday

The 2018 Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series continues with more concerts this week.

The Fantastic Shakers will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.