Student donates flags to Dobson school

A Dobson Elementary School student recently noticed flags at the school were getting a little tattered.

Angel Avila, who serves on the school’s flag guard which raises and lowers the American and North Carolina flag each day at the school, noticed the American and state flag were getting frayed — so he decided to do something about it. After talking with his parents, Angel got the flag measurements, then used his own money to order a new American flag and North Carolina flag to donate to the school.