Raid nabs 177 grams of meth

Two days after a drug bust in White Plains, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office executed a raid just to the northeast of city limits.

Just like the previous investigations, Sheriff Jimmy Combs said this was a cooperative effort between his office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation which resulted in the arrest of two Mount Airy men on multiple drug charges.

Officers developed probable cause to issue a search warrant for a residence at 266 New Crosswinds Drive, off McBride Road.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the pre-dawn hours on May 5, said Combs.

Inside, tactical officers located Christopher Lamar Williams, 30, of the residence, and Corey Devon Johnson, 32, of 125 Randy Lane, Mount Airy.

Once the suspects had been secured, narcotics investigators from the three agencies conducted a search which led to the seizure of 177 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $17,700, 3.5 grams of cocaine ($700), 3.5 grams of marijuana ($25), 18 pills of Schedule IV clonazepam (brand name Klonopin) with a value of $180, $2,077 in U.S. currency, one handgun and drug paraphernalia.

“We are thankful no one was injured during the execution of this search warrant,” said Combs. “The variety of drugs — both traditional street drugs and prescription drugs — along with the money and weapon seized, demonstrate the seriousness of the battle we are fighting.”

Williams and Johnson were taken into custody at the scene and charged.

Williams was charged with:

• One count of felony trafficking meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of possession of marijuana;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $150,000 secured.

He has a first appearance in Surry County court on May 30. According to the court docket, Williams also has a court date June 14 for a charge of assault on a female.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Williams was convicted in November 2016 of two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given two years of probation and a suspended sentence.

In July 2015 he was convicted of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II drug and received probation.

In June 2010 he was convicted of selling Schedule II drugs, two counts of possession with intent to sell Schedule II drugs, larceny and possession of stolen goods; he spent 10 months in jail.

In March 2009 he was convicted of possession with intent to sell Schedule II and VI drugs and maintaining a drug dwelling. After appeals, he spent two months in jail up until his conviction on the 2010 court case.

Johnson was charged with:

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine;

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth;

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana;

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV drug;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $35,000 secured with a first appearance on May 30. He also has a July 6 court date for the charge of driving while license revoked.

In September 2016, Williams received two years of probation and a suspended sentence for possession of Schedule II and VI drugs, two counts of drug paraphernalia, motor vehicle violations and having his driver’s license revoked.

In May 2010 he was convicted of possession with intent to sell Schedule II drug, drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He spent six months in prison.

A raid off McBride Road confiscated 177 grams of meth, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, 18 Klonopin pills, $2,077 in cash, one handgun and drug paraphernalia.

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

