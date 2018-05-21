Dobson library receives book donation

The son of a former local judge and school teacher recently made a donation to the Dobson Community Library in memory of his parents.

Smith Freeman of New York, New York, was on hand last week to give the library 279 books.

The donation was made in memory of his parents Frank and Clara Freeman. Frank Freeman was an attorney in Dobson and for years a district court judge. Clara Freeman taught in Dobson High School and Surry Central High School for more than 30 years.

The library hosted a small reception to thank Smith Freeman for this book donation. Attending the reception were family and friends of the Freeman family. Those attending were Smith Freeman’s sister, Betsy Freeman Fox and her husband Dr. Richard Fox; Amos Freeman, Smith Freeman’s brother who lives in Dobson, and his good friend for 55 years Danny Jackson.

Jackson’s mother Hester Jackson was a head librarian at Dobson for many years. She also was an avid Surry County historian. Two representatives from the Dobson Library Board, Peggy Stanley and Tanya Hall, as well as Josh Smith, the town manager of Dobson, attended.

A selection of the books will be displayed at the Dobson Community Library for a time before being sent to the Northwestern Regional headquarters in Elkin for cataloging.