‘South Pacific’ auditions set for this week

Auditions for the Surry Arts Council’s production of “South Pacific” are Tuesday, May 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Photo Gallery at the Surry Arts Council and Wednesday, May 23, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Amanda Barnard will be directing the production. Barnard previously directed the Surry Arts Council’s productions of Oklahoma!, Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens, JR. and Disney’s Aladdin JR., among others. She is currently directing Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, JR., which will show June 2 and 3, at 3 p.m. — tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org or by phone at 336-786-7998.

Set in an island paradise during World War II, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” tells two parallel love stories, threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. One of the famous duo’s most popular shows, “South Pacific” features such songs as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There’s Nothin’ Like a Dame,” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.”

Parts are available for men and women, ages 13 and older. To audition, prepare 16-32 bars of a song with piano accompaniment or acapella. No monologue is required, materials will be provided at auditions. There is a dance portion of the auditions, so clothes and shoes that allow movement are necessary.

For additional information, contact Shelby Coleman, who will be choreographer for the show, at [email protected] or 336-786-7998.