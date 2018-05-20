Rainfall reflects rainfall reputation

A deluge of rainfall in recent days locally is maintaining a trend set last month, which lived up to its “April showers” reputation.

The precipitation total for April was a whopping 5.80 inches, well above average even for a period known for its plethora of rainy days. The all-time April average for Mount Airy, where weather records have been kept since 1924, is 3.76 inches.

A monthly breakdown from F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station, shows that measurable amounts were recorded on nine of April’s 30 days. The largest logged for a single day was 1.88 inches on April 24.

For 2018 as a whole, as of April 30, Mount Airy has received 18.32 inches of precipitation, which is 25.2 percent, or 3.69 inches, greater than the 14.63 inches this area receives on average through the first six months of the year.

Meanwhile, last month was a little cooler than normal, with temperatures averaging 51.7 degrees. The monthly average for April locally is 57.6 degrees.

Contributing to last month’s figure was a 28-degree reading on April 7, which was the low temperature for the period.

The high for the month was 80 degrees, noted on April 19.

April’s weather statistics also reflect an unusual situation of no snow, frost or fog being observed at the water plant during the month.