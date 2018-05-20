Testerman named Carter Bank VP

MARTINSVILLE, VA — Hank Testerman of Galax, Virginia was promoted recently to vice president and retail lending manager of Carter Bank & Trust.

The Galax location oversees operations in western North Carolina, such as tose in Mount Airy, Forest City, Hickory, Morganton, Wilkesboro and Mooresville, in addition to the Virginia communities of Hillsville, Abingdon, Blacksburg, Bristol, Christiansburg, Pulaski, Radford, Wytheville and surrounding areas.

Testerman has been with Carter Bank for 17 years. His most recent position was as a vice president and managing officer at Carter Bank’s east Galax branch.

“We are extremely pleased that Hank accepted our offer to take on this new responsibility. With his extensive, well-rounded background in community banking, including extensive expertise in retail banking, he will be an exceptional resource for our customers,” said Carter Bank President and Chief Banking Officer Phyllis Karavatakis.

Testerman obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration from Radford University and is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management held at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.