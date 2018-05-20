Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available to check out:

The 17th Suspect by James Patterson, fiction

Twisted Prey by John Sandford, fiction

The Forgotten Road by Richard Paul Evans, fiction

The Assault by Bill Meyers, fiction

Dangerous Game by Heather Graham, large print fiction

Miss Julia Raises the Roof by Ann Ross, large print fiction

Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden, large print biography

The Future of Humanity by Michio Kaku, non-fiction

Vegetables Love Flowers by Lisa Ziegler, non-fiction

***

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

PAWS to Read with Robyn now takes place on Monday afternoons, at 4 p.m. Call to schedule a time at 336-789-5108.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott at 10:30 a.m. The next gathering is June 2. Join us for this free class.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

The students from the Our LIGHT homeschool group will perform the show “Modern Mother Goose” on Tuesday, May 22, at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

***

The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library are holding a used book sale, featuring juvenile/young adult titles, at bargain prices, on Wednesday and Thursday, June 13-14.

***

The Summer Reading theme this year revolves around music, and our slogan is “Libraries Rock!” I would be glad to come talk to school groups about our plans, contact me if you’d like a visit! We begin on Thursday, June 14, at 1 p.m., with auditions for MAPL Rocks. We are inviting kids and young adults to show their musical talents. They could sing, dance, play an instrument, spin plates — whatever their act could be that involves music. We are looking for six finalists who will compete in our first Summer Reading gathering on June 21, at 1 p.m. The winner will entertain us with a concert on Thursday, June 28, at 1 p.m. On Thursday, July 5, at 1 p.m., we invite everyone to join us for an all-kazoo band, for a lesson and a concert, with added homemade instruments for percussion. Then, they can show off their mad Air Guitar skills, as they play an imaginary rock electric guitar. On July 12, we get to meet Captain Jim and see his magical, musical, motivational show. Next, Road Trip! We are going off-site from the library, to tour our local radio stations, WSYD and WPAQ, on Thursday, July 19, at 1 p.m. The final event will be on Thursday, July 26, at 1 p.m., when the Dewey Decimal Players perform their show “Band-Its,” a play about a high school band trying to get ready for a competition.

***

Kids aged 7-19 years old are invited to us for the annual Young Actors Drama Camp, from Monday, July 30 through Friday, August 3, at 1 p.m. each day. We’ll play theatre games, gain confidence standing in front of an audience, learn new acting skills, laugh a lot, and meet new friends.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.