Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals for probation violations:
• Daniel Ray George, 32, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony larceny.
• Tonya Cecilia McIntyre, 43, a white female wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for felony trafficking opium/heroin, felony maintain place for controlled substances, and felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances.
• Timothy Wayne Bledsoe, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess/distribute methamphetamine precursor, felony maintain place for controlled substances, use/possess drug paraphernalia and possess schedule VI controlled substance.
• Keith Clayton Wilson, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on the tab at the top for absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.
— — —
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:
• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 36, a white female, wanted on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and financial card theft.
• Lucas B. Hodges, 37, a white male, wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.
• Misty C. Davis, 29, a white female, wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.
Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.