Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals for probation violations:

• Daniel Ray George, 32, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony larceny.

• Tonya Cecilia McIntyre, 43, a white female wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for felony trafficking opium/heroin, felony maintain place for controlled substances, and felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances.

• Timothy Wayne Bledsoe, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess/distribute methamphetamine precursor, felony maintain place for controlled substances, use/possess drug paraphernalia and possess schedule VI controlled substance.

• Keith Clayton Wilson, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for use/possess drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on the tab at the top for absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 36, a white female, wanted on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and financial card theft.

• Lucas B. Hodges, 37, a white male, wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

• Misty C. Davis, 29, a white female, wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.