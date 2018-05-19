Five arrested through drug sting

Five suspects were arrested on drug and other charges after authorities served warrants at two locations earlier this month.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the raids were the result of work by its own narcotics detectives partnering with Mount Airy Police Department detectives and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The two search warrants were executed on May 3, but the sheriff’s office has said that it doesn’t like to release the names right away as it works to build cases against co-conspirators.

The investigation lead narcotics detectives to 328 Bunker Road, near Mayberry Campgrounds in White Plains, where the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team served the first search warrant.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said that officers seized 9.2 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $900, 37 doses of Schedule IV alprazolam (brand name Xanax) with a street value of $2,200, two doses of Schedule II hydrocodone (brand name Vicodin) with a street value of $120, a small amount of marijuana, three handguns, drug paraphernalia and $5,116 in cash (all in U.S. currency).

The second investigation lead officers to 436 White Pines Country Club Road, Mount Airy, less than a mile from the state line, where the Special Enforcement Team along with city police and the SBI served a search warrant and seized small amounts of heroin, meth, oxymorphone (brand name Opana) and drug paraphernalia.

“I am so proud of the work that is being done by our narcotics division as well as the investigators from our partner agencies,” said Sheriff Combs. “They have come together to work seamlessly putting these drug investigations together.”

Gerri Rilla Hatcher, 30, of 328 Bunker Road, Mount Airy, received a $111,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug;

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV drug;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of possession of a Schedule II drug;

• One count of possession of a Schedule IV drug;

• Two counts possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test;

• One outstanding warrant for probation violations.

Crystal Marie Sheets, 39, of Fancy Gap Highway, Cana, Virginia, received a $21,000 secured bond after being served with outstanding charges for the following:

• One count of felony probation violations;

• One count of felony larceny of a vehicle;

• One count of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked.

Sara Meagan Daus, 28, of White Pines Country Club Road, Mount Airy, received a $16,670 secured bond after being served with outstanding warrants and being charged with the following:

• One count of possession of a Schedule II drug;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One count of fail to appear in court on a charge of second-degree trespassing;

• One count of fail to appear for driving while license revoked;

• One count of fail to appear for obtaining property by false pretense;

• One count of failure to appear for failing to pay child support.

Francis Franklin Pruitt, 54, also of White Pines Country Club Road, received a $7,500 unsecured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Norris Cox, 46, of Stony Knoll Road, Dobson, received a $12,000 unsecured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession of heroin;

• One count of felony possession of methamphetamine;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

