New degree proving popular at SCC

If you have a fondness for ever-changing technology, the world of business, and working with people, the new management information systems (MIS) degree program could be a great fit for you.

“A career in MIS is exciting because technology changes so rapidly,” said Dr. Dawn Worley, the lead instructor of management information systems at Surry Community College. “Professionals in this field have new challenges every single day. It’s not a repetitive line of work, and their skills won’t ever go stale.”

Worley describes management information systems professionals as people who have a desire to help others and a willingness to work across departments in a company or organization in a visible role.

“The MIS professional serves as a technology liaison within a company and problem solves to find the best technological solution to improve efficiencies for the company and its clients. This person can hold positions such as computer and information system support roles; database administrators; computer analysts; information security analysts; and computer user support specialists,” Worley said.

Management information systems professionals with a two-year degree “can earn around $40,000 per year, depending on the organization and their work experience, and then expect earnings up to $100,000 annually with a bachelor’s degree,” the college said.

Students take a wide variety of classes in management information systems including: accounting; introduction to business; business law; principles of management; principles of marketing; people skills; business finance; business communications; human resources management; economics; introduction to computers; web programming and database foundations; network and security foundation; database concepts; spreadsheets; web design, along with the required math and English.

“MIS is a wonderful hybrid degree. We have taken the best courses from the business program and information technology program to design a new program that molds graduates into well-rounded individuals with skills in programming, databases, web programming and a knowledge of how business works,” Worley said. “They will have a technical background where they can talk to people in the computer science field, but then will also be able to translate this information into layman’s terms for others in their organization.”

Since the program was launched in fall 2017, Surry Community College has many students who have declared the Management Information Systems Associate in Applied Science degree as their major course of study.

“The degree is well aligned with other certificate programs at Surry,” the college said. By completing the degree, students will also earn a business administration certificate and then can choose to complete one more accounting class to also earn an accounting certificate. All but four of the management information systems degree classes can be taken online, which gives students a great degree of flexibility.

Students who graduate from Surry can also choose to transfer to East Carolina University to finish a bachelor’s degree in management information systems to increase their earning potential.

For more information about the degree, contact Dr. Dawn Worley at (336) 386-3363 or [email protected]

Registration for summer and fall classes is going on now at Surry Community College. For information about registration, contact Student Services at (336) 386-3264 or go to www.surry.edu.

Photo Caption

Dr. Dawn Worley is the Lead Instructor for the Management Information Systems (MIS) as well as Accounting and Business Administration programs at Surry Community College.