Police reports

• A 34-year-old woman was charged with a felony drug violation early Thursday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Alicia Michelle Atkins, no address listed, is accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those offenses were issued at Spring and Rockford streets after Atkins was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle investigation.

She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 27.

• A break-in on May 7 resulted in damage at the home of Kasonya Lynette Coleman on Davis Street, where a door was kicked in to gain entry. Nothing was listed as missing, but $300 in door and frame damage was reported.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 47, listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of misuse of the 911 system and second-degree trespassing on May 6. The trespassing offense relates to Bouldin allegedly being on the premises of Northern Hospital of Surry County, from which he had been banned in March 2011 by the head of hospital security.

Bouldin was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a June 25 appearance in District Court.

• Joseph Wesley Parker, 37, of 957 Mount Herman Church Road, was served on May 3 with outstanding warrants for two felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense and receiving stolen goods. The charges had been filed on April 24, with no other details listed. Parker was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on June 27.