Police reports

• Juan Manual Ruiz, 28, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with breaking and entering and injury to real property after he was located at a residence on Austin Drive, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Ruiz was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on June 14.

• Tanner Lee Easter, 28, of 154 Canine Trail, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test. Easter was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a June 6 court appearance.

• Also Wednesday, Stefanee Nikole Davis, 18, of 285 Brown Road, was charged with maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a consent search at Willow Center. Davis is to be in District Court on June 27.

• David Lee Slate, 49, of 741 Galax Trail, was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for two counts of injury to personal property and assault on a female, which had been issued on April 26. Slate was taken into custody on those charges after he was encountered by police during a civil disturbance. He was held at the county jail, with no bond figure listed, and the case was set for the June 1 District Court session.

• Lara Elizabeth Frazier, 32, of 538 E. Jackson Road-Extension, was served on May 4 with outstanding warrants on charges of assault and battery and second-degree trespassing which had been issued on Dec. 1. Frazier, who was encountered by police during a traffic stop on Rockford Street, was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on June 8.

• Dylan Ray Hiatt, 19, of 1234 Old Main St., was served with a criminal summons on a charge of injury to personal property on May 4. His court date is June 12.

• James Davis Hall, 38, no address listed, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), a felony, on May 2 and served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Feb. 1, after he was located on the premises of Webb Interiors on West Lebanon Street. Hall was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $9,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on June 11.