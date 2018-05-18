SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports.

• Jacob Stanley, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in of a garage on Amber Lane on May 14. Stanley said he had last checked on the building May 11 at 8 p.m. Three days later he found that someone had broken off the padlock from the door and done damage to his 2005 Nissan Altima parked inside. The seats were slashed with a sharp object ($316 damage), while the headlights ($225), taillights ($120), dash lights ($150) and driver mirror ($90) were smashed with a blunt object. Deputy J.W. Gregory reported finding two fingerprints and a palm print, which will be submitted for analysis.

That wasn’t the only vehicle damage reported in the past week.

• On May 13, David Craft, of Turner Mountain Road, Mount Airy, reported that someone had vandalized his truck. He said that between May 11-13 someone came on the property and damaged his 2008 Dodge Ram 2500. The details were listed, but the estimated total damage was given as $3,500.

• Travis Payne, of Woodbridge Drive, Mount Airy, reported damage to his car on May 12. He said between 11 p.m. the night before and 1 p.m. that day someone came on the property and harmed the back passenger door of his 2015 Dodge Charger, causing $500 in damage. No items were listed as missing from the car.

• Heather Horton, of Emmanuel Church Trail, Mount Airy, reported damage to her car on May 12. She said between 2 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. someone slashed two tires, Douglas 215/70R15 valued at $200.

• In other reports, Jacqueline Thomas, of Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, reported a stolen truck on May 4. She said the 2006 Chevy Colorado ($5,000) and a trailer ($1,200) were taken from the residence back on April 14.

• Gabriel Nava, of Hamptonville, reported that his wallet was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Westfield Elementary School May 6 between 8-8:50 p.m. He said the wallet ($20) had $300 in cash inside, an uncashed check worth $500, and some legal papers for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

• Rosalino Brito, of Pinyon Way, Dobson, reported property damage from a rolling vehicle on May 7. She said an unoccupied vehicle slipped out of gear and plowed into the livestock fence at the residence, causing $500 in damage.

• David Childress, of Dobson, reported a camper stolen in Mount Airy on May 6. He said the green camper was last known secure in December at a location on Efland Lane, but was gone when he checked at 4 p.m. on May 6.

• Stanley Used Cars, on U.S. 601 near Boonville, reported a break-in May 5. Heather Tedder said between May 3 at 5 p.m. and May 5, someone broke in through the rear door and removed property from the garage. Missing were a car dolly ($850), vehicle jumper box ($150), 10 gallons of diesel fuel and five gallons of gas.

• Shoppers Paradise, South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, reported a larceny on May 4. Carol Hawks said around 11:45 that day someone took a blue tarp, hacksaw and three hammers from the store.

• Brianna Ayers and Francisco Nieves, of Duluth Lane, Pilot Mountain, reported a burglary on May 9. They said between 4:30 p.m. the day before and 2:40 a.m. that day, someone entered the mobile home and stole a Frigidaire 1200 BTU air conditioner, a DVD player and their DVD collection of 63 discs.

• Randy and Deborah Creed, of Old Creed Road, reported property damage on May 10. They said about 6:30 p.m. that day a bullet struck their glass French-style door ($600).