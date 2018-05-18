Heavy rain floods streets

Heavy rains and clogged storm drains caused some flooding of local streets on Friday.

“All three rivers are up,” said John Shelton, Surry Emergency Services Director. “How much worse it will get depends on how much more rain we get.”

“There have been no critical situations yet,” added Shelton.

Shelton reported flooding on Snowhill Road, Quaker Road and Bluemont Road in Mount Airy, and Hogan Creek Road in Siloam.

Aims Street in Mount Airy was also flooded. Shelton reported that flooding was due to storm drains being clogged.

One Aims Street resident who declined to give her name said the water had come into her house, and her playroom had taken on water.

“There’s a little creek over there,” said another resident who also declined to give his name, “and when the rain comes down hard, it floods the street. The city was supposed to fix it …” and his voice trailed off as he surveyed the water on the street.

At 2:43 p.m., the National Weather Service posted a flash flood watch for Surry County. At 4:01 p.m. that was upgraded as the National Weather Service sent out a flash flood warning alert, good until 10 p.m.

Heavy rains on Friday caused Aims Street in Mount Airy to flood with one resident reporting water inside her house. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_flood-2-1.jpeg Heavy rains on Friday caused Aims Street in Mount Airy to flood with one resident reporting water inside her house. Submitted photo Toms Creek has overflowed its banks along Westfield Road near Pilot Mountain Middle School around 5 p.m. Friday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Westfield-flooding.jpg Toms Creek has overflowed its banks along Westfield Road near Pilot Mountain Middle School around 5 p.m. Friday. Dale Sands | Special to The News This is another photo of Toms Creek near Pilot Mountain Middle School around 5 p.m. Friday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Westfield-flooding2.jpg This is another photo of Toms Creek near Pilot Mountain Middle School around 5 p.m. Friday. Dale Sands | Special to The News

By Bill Colvard [email protected]

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.