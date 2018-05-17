SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Sandra Kay Burns, 48, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest May 13 for failure to appear in court Feb. 26 on a charge of possession of marijuana and March 20 on charges of second-degree trespassing and larceny in Forsyth County. She also faces a charge of felony probation violations (leaving the county), dated Feb. 5. She was given a $37,100 secured bond and a June 6 court date for both Dobson and Winston-Salem.

According to the court docket, she also has a June 4 appearance in Surry on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property.

On June 26 she faces possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule IV drug. On July 9 she has another court date for probation violations.

• Luke Marcus McMillian, 35, of Toast Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants May 13 on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, larceny and possession of stolen goods, all dated Jan. 30. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a July 10 court date.

• David Aaron Jarvis, 24, of Creekwater Farm Road, State Road, was served warrant May 13 on charges of assault on a female, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and injury to real property. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.

According to the court docket, he also has a May 24 date for a charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and a June 6 date on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to real property, and possession of stolen property.

A 17-year-old female also was served warrants at the State Road location for Yadkin County. The charges were assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and injury to personal property. She was given a $500 secured bond and a June 12 court date.

• A Jonesville teenager was picked up at Northern Hospital of Surry County on May 14 after be served three drug-related warrants for Yadkin County.

The charges were possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, all dated May 10. The 16-year-old male was given a $16,500 secured bond and a June 12 court date.

• Amber Jade Alford, 25, of Little Waterfall Drive, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest May 14 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated April 12. She was given a $2,492 cash bond and a May 17 court date.

• Kenneth Chad Hatcher, 41, of Cana, Virginia, was served warrants May 14 on charges of fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked (impaired), dated April 30. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a July 17 court date.