Pilot middle names honor roll students

Pilot Mountain Middle School recently named its A honor roll and A/B honor roll students for the third grading period of the school year.

They are pictured here.

Students named to the fifth-grade A honor roll are Colby Goins, Luke Bruner, Kyler Terry, Addison Goins, Merry Parker Boaz, Benton Collins, and Jillian Murphy.

Students named to the fifth-grade A/B honor roll are, front row, Jonah Orosz, Mallory Estrada-Hernandez, Dash Foster, Adair Ayala, Banks Johnson, Vincent Pannutti, Aiden Richardson, Luke Whitt; back row, Madison Grimes, Zenaya Wood, Grace Strader, Reese Edmonds, Rebecca Bautista-Alonso, Carter Freeman, Kadence Phillips, Hatcher Hamm, Landon Galyean, and Erica Shutsky. Not pictured is Joseph Boggs.

Students named to the fourth-grade A honor roll are, front row, Ava Brendle, Ella Simmons, Emma Grace Frasher, Lily Kirkman, back row, Emory Anderson, Allee Glenn Kiser, Erika Foster, Tamarah Inman, Katelyn Hooker, Sophie Harris, Porter Gibson, and Savannah Linville.

Fourth grade students who made the fourth-grade A/B honor roll are Leilani Kresge, Craeton Hooker, Avayah Wall, Brizeida Martinez-Arellano, Aidan Harpe, Addyson Boaz, Kaden Massie, Graeme Key, Emma Gunter, Olivia Whittington, Leah Simpson, Brady Bennett, Emma Clement, Allison Wilmoth, McKenzie Davis, Glenn Key, Zachariah Keener, and Cameron Allred.

Students named to the third-grade A honor roll are, front row, Gary Gilley, Mark Andrews, Talon Mason, Jason Rodriguez, Rose O’Reilly Autumn Simmons, Lauren McCreary, Miley Holder; back row, Lilly Underhill, Amelia Foster, Benjamin Spainhour, Ashlynn Kottwitz, Andy Adkins, James Murray, Colby Badgett, Sailor Johnson, and Karlie Riggs. Not pictured are Colt McMasters and Kaamil Wright.

Students named to the third-grade A/B honor roll are, Eli Gatchel, Nolan Whithers, Logan Harrell, Ashlyn Comer, Judith Gates, Alexa Allen, Emery Tilley, Kiyah Penn, Landon Byrd, and Brett Moser.