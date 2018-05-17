Chuck Wagon Gang performing Saturday

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church will be holding a gospel music concert Saturday featuring the Chuck Wagon Gang.

”The Chuck Wagon Gang is one of the premier groups in gospel music and celebrates over 80 years singing across the United States with their inimitable sound featuring four-part harmony and guitar accompaniment,” the church said in announcing the concert.

“When you think of gospel music, the Chuck Wagon Gang has to be near the top of the list,” said the Rev. Eric Smith, the church’s pastor. “They have been performing over 80 years with the same patented, instantly identifiable sound they have always had. The group’s owner, manager, and alto singer, Shaye Smith is the granddaughter of the Chuck Wagon Gang’s original alto, Anna Carter Gordon.

“She holds two bachelor’s degrees in music helps to arrange many of the Chuck Wagon Gang’s songs. Other members of the group are Melissa Kemper, Stan Hill, Wyatt Austin and Karl Smakyla. We are extremely excited to be hosting The Chuck Wagon Gang and hope all the gospel music lovers in Mount Airy will join us for this great, free concert and worship event.”

The concert, set to being at 6 p.m., is free and open to the public. Mount Airy Wesleyan is located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy. Anyone interested in hearing the Chuck Wagon Gang on Saturday may contact the church at 336-786-7250 or via Facebook for more information.