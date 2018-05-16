SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Felipe Soto Jr., 29, of Pine Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest May 8 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a June 7 court date.

• Jimmy Deionte Bendes, 21, of Gwyn Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons May 9 on a charge of resisting an officer. He was given a June 6 court date.

• Laiken Nichole Lewis, 22, of Circle Drive, Dobson, was served a warrant May 10 on a charge of disclosure of private images for New Hanover County. She was given a $3,500 secured bond and a May 17 court date in Wilmington.

• Cynthia Lynn Atkins, 49, of Gillespie Street, Dobson, was served a criminal summons May 10 on a charge of assault, dated Nov. 1. The victim is listed as Amber Thomas of Ararat. Atkins was given a June 8 court date.

• Michael Garfield Johnson, 31, of Buckhead Trail, Ararat, was arrested at his home on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia May 10. He was given a $500 secured bond and a June 6 court date.

While in custody, Johnson also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court April 4 on three counts. He was given an additional $5,000 secured bond and a June 13 court date.

The charges that day include a brake light violation, breaking and entering of a vehicle, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and injury to personal property.

• At the same address, Michael Odell Joyce, 19, listed as homeless, was arrested on sight May 10 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $500 secured bond and a June 6 court date.

While he was in custody, Joyce also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court May 8. He was given an additional $1,000 secured bond and a May 11 court date.

According to the court docket he has a June 11 court date for a second-degree trespassing charge. Also on June 5 in Danbury he faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Angela Lynn Barker, 43, of Burke Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest May 11 for failure to appear in court Feb. 16 to show cause. She was given a $500 secured bond and a June 11 court date.

• Rachel Joy Vandenburg, 36, of South Street, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant May 11 on a charge of simple assault, dated May 9. The complainant is listed as Ronnie Creed of Pinnacle. Vandenburg was given no bond and a June 8 court date.

• Sam Howard Aldridge, 47, of Brims Grove Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest May 11 for failure to appear in court April 30 on a charge of assault. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a June 4 court date.

• Ashley Edna Marie Sawyers, 19, of Trail End Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons May 11 on a charge of assault and battery, dated earlier that day. The complainant is Derrick Smith of Jonesville. Sawyers was given a June 8 court date.

• Adam Kane Westmoreland, 27, of Bryant Mill Road, Ararat, was served an order for arrest May 11 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated that day. He was given a $979.13 cash bond and a May 24 court date.