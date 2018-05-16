Police reports

• Two Mount Airy residents were served with criminal summonses Tuesday on felony charges filed in Elkin, according to city police department reports. Kellie Lynn Marion, 30, of 417 Neal Road, and Jordan Terry Easter, 27, of 210 Bastogne Lane, are each accused of obtaining property by false pretense, with Marion additionally charged with larceny and Easter, aiding and abetting a larceny.

The violations against the Mount Airy residents were issued through the Elkin Police Department on April 2, with no other details listed. Marion and Easter are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 25.

• Cory Lee Coleman, 24, of 936 Davis St., was arrested Saturday on a second-degree trespassing charge due to allegedly being found on the premises of a residential location from which he had been banned. Coleman was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $200 secured bond, with the case set for the June 4 District Court session.

• Garrett Tyler Knott, 23, of 142 N. Franklin Road, was arrested Friday on warrants filed the day before for charges of injury to property, second-degree trespassing and assault on a female. A search conducted at the time of his arrest also led to a charge of possession of marijuana. Knott was held in the Surry County Jail, with no bond figure listed, and slated for a June 26 District Court appearance.

• Shane Everett McMillian, 26, of 994 Old U.S. 601, was arrested last Thursday on two orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in Forsyth County which had been issued in late March and a charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. The latter stems from McMillian allegedly supplying his brother’s name and date of birth when he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person call at Mayberry Motor Inn on North Andy Griffith Parkway.

McMillian was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond.

• Ann Wood Puckett, 44, of 273 Beasley St., was arrested on six drug-related and weapons charges, plus an order for arrest from Onslow County, on May 9 after she was encountered by police during a welfare check at Walgreens on Rockford Street. She was taken into custody on the order for arrest from Onslow for failing to appear in court and pay money as ordered, with a subsequent search of her 2009 Nissan Versa leading to the drug offenses.

Those include three felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle. Puckett also is facing four misdemeanor charges, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon (a knife). She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,945 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Aug. 14.

• A Coleman sleeping bag, yellow and gray in color and valued at $49, was reported stolen on May 3. Owner Ruby Louise Pruitt, of North Andy Griffith Parkway, told police that the sleeping bag was taken after she placed it beside her car.