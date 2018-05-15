SCC tech club holds computer repair day

Surry Community College’s Technology Club hosted a second PC Repair Day recently when club members worked on computers and devices brought in by students, college personnel, and members of the community.

Club members performed services such as data recovery and transfer, hardware and software installations, virus removal, and other performance-enhancing maintenance. The club serviced more than 15 computers and devices.

Club members explained the diagnosis of the device, described what procedures were performed on the device, and made recommendations to the owners.

:I am glad that we can educate our community about various hardware requirements,” said club member Karina Afinogentova of Dobson. “It will help people to acquire devices they can count on in the future.”

These services were provided at no cost to the customers, but club donations were accepted.

Most of the Technology Club members are enrolled in the college’s information technology degree, but anyone who loves to work with technology is welcome to join.

Club members who participated in this event stated that it was a fun and valuable learning experience.

“I realized, as I was working at this PC Repair Day event, that it’s important to be able to work well with others,” said Jose Rubio of Mount Airy. “I was able to share my skills with others while also learning some new skills from other club members.”

Other students had positive reflections after the event.

“I have learned very valuable skills while working on SCC’s information technology degree, such as computer diagnostics, programming, and communication skills. The PC Repair Day experience made me excited about future job opportunities,” said Alexis Huffman of East Bend.

The club plans to host more PC Repair events in fall 2018. For additional information about the Surry Community College Technology Club or upcoming events, may contact the technology club at [email protected], or contact the club advisor, Kim White, at [email protected]

SCC offers a degree and certificate in information technology which prepares graduates for employment in the technology sector as designers, testers, support technicians, system administrators, developers, or programmers who use computer software and/or hardware. Surry also offers certificates in computer programming and development, network management, and web technologies.

Surry Community College is registering for the summer and fall semesters. For more information, go to www.surry.edu or call (336) 386-3264.

Photo Caption

Surry Community College Technology Club Members (back row, left to right) Karina Afinogentova of Dobson, Marshall McSwain of Mount Airy, Nicole Gammons of Mount Airy, Jacob Covington of King, (front row, left to right) Alexis Huffman of East Bend, and Dakota Davis of Lowgap take a break during the club’s second PC Repair day held in April.