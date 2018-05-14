Mount Airy Police Reports

• An incident at Walmart Friday using a stolen vehicle led to the arrests of three people on conspiracy and other charges and their incarceration under large bonds, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The case stemmed from the entering of an unsecured vehicle at Walmart Friday morning, from which a box containing various tools and a green military jacket, valued altogether at $127 and owned by Robert Hilton Creed of George Chandler Road, were stolen.

About six hours later on Friday, a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder subsequently discovered to be stolen, allegedly being driven by Timothy Michael Blake Thorne, 23, listed as a homeless resident of Nebo in McDowell County, was stopped on West Pine Street stemming from the theft investigation. This led to Thorne being charged with possession of a stolen car, two counts of felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felonious possession of stolen property and two counts of larceny.

Passengers Megan Earwood Pack, 28, of Asheville, and Timothy Andrew Allen, 28, listed as homeless, were charged with felony conspiracy, with Allen additionally accused of escape from custody or resisting arrest. Pack also is charged with resisting an officer, and was found to be wanted on for a felony probation violation filed last July 5 and a Feb. 16 order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Pack was jailed under a $62,000 secured bond, Thorne a $30,000 secured bond and Allen, $10,000 secured. All three are to appear in Surry District Court on June 12.

• A woman said to have been in a restroom stall at Walmart for several hours was arrested early Monday on several violations and held under a $31,500 secured bond. After a welfare check by police, Amber Jade Alford, 25, of 287 Little Waterfall Drive, Pilot Mountain, was discovered to be wanted on multiple orders for arrest for failing to appear in court, issued on Feb. 14. And at the Surry County Jail, Alford allegedly was found to have drugs, paraphernalia and a large sum of money on her person.

This resulted in charges of felonious possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, also a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia other than for marijuana. Alford is scheduled to be in District Court on May 25.

• Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop at McDonald’s on U.S. 52 on April 24, involving a “sniff” by a K-9 officer which led to a probable-cause search. Kyle William Gwyn, 38, of 295 Pedigo Road, Ararat, Virginia, and Carlie Royanne Quesenberry, 24, of 117 Kyles Corner Trail, Pilot Mountain, were each charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gwyn additionally is accused of maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling and possession of methamphetamine, a felony. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond and Quesenberry, $15,000 secured, with both slated to appear in District Court on July 16.