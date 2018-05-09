Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man was arrested Tuesday on felony charges including insurance fraud, according to city police department reports. In addition to insurance fraud, Larry Justin Carpenter, 35, of 202 Anna Drive, is accused of attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

The complainant in the case is Brett Porter, an investigator with the N.C. Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigation Division in Raleigh that polices insurance fraud, with no other details listed. A $12,500 secured bond was set for Carpenter, according to police records, which indicate that he posted that bond and was released to appear in Surry District Court on June 11.

• Also Tuesday, H.H. King III, 47, of Atkins Street in Mount Airy, was charged with possession of counterfeit currency, a felony. King was encountered by police during a traffic stop on Carter Street. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on July 9.

• A break-in involving a motor vehicle occurred on April 29, when a tool box on the back of a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup was forcibly entered by a known suspect at the location of an unidentified business at 561 Hay St. This led to the theft of Kobalt tools including a gear wrench set, ratchet straps, a drill bit set, drive sets, locking latches, a tool box and tool belt waist tools. The victims of the crime are Jeffrey Hay Whitaker and Shirley Dean Whitaker of Old Pond Road.

• A break-in occurred at Starlite Skate Center on Fowler Road on April 29, when a latch was removed on a storage building to enable the theft of tools valued at $200.

• Joey Keith Caudle, 27, listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of knowingly misusing the 911 system on April 29 after officers encountered him during a welfare check at 2106 Rockford St., the address for Burger King. Police records state that he was transported to Northern Hospital, “examined and cleared.” Caudle’s District Court date is June 25.

• Makel Javon Jamal Little, 20, of 372 Gravely St., was served with a criminal summons for an offense of injury to personal property on April 29, with Shania M. Wright, also of Gravely Street, listed as the complainant. The case is set for the April 30 court session.

• Charges of allowing a dog to run at large were filed against Justin Michael Horne, 33, of 1541 W. Wensley Drive, and Pate Brandon Cash Martin, 47, of 216 Arlington St., on April 27. In each instance, Officer J.W. Watson allegedly observed a canine belonging to the two off their property and in a neighbor’s yard. The cases are scheduled to be heard in District Court on June 5.

• A 30-day license plate was discovered stolen from a 2015 Nissan Rogue on April 27 in the area of Mayberry Mall, where the vehicle’s owner, Tram Anh-Thi Nguyen of Forest View Drive, is employed.

• Anthony Harold Jones, 40, of Hillsville, Virginia, was served with warrants on charges of felonious breaking and entering and larceny on April 26, with no other details listed. Jones is free on a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• An incident involving damage to property occurred on April 25 at the home of Ernest Michael Frazier on East Jackson Road Extension, where a known individual is said to have used a hammer to break a window. The damage was put at $300.